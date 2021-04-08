Albany talks putting surveillance cameras in crime hot spot areas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington said the Albany Police Department was able to have a murder suspect within an hour of the crime because of surveillance.
Because of this, the city is talking about putting cameras in hot spot areas for crime.
Warbington said bridges would be a good spot for surveillance cameras because they would be able to catch traffic passing from west Albany to east.
Warbington said the specific camera that helped solve a murder was called “flock safety.” He said this type of camera can tell the make, model, and color of a vehicle. It can also get the tag on a vehicle.
“Our police department does a great job, but these are things that we can add to them in terms of tools and technology that really make them more efficient. All this is just trying to make our community safer and reduce criminal activity,” said Warbington.
Warbington said many cities have cameras like this in their communities.
The idea, Warbington pointed out, is that these technologies will make criminals aware they can be found and identified quicker.
For now, they are still in the early stages of this discussion and they plan to present information to the city commission in about a month or two, the city commissioner said.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.