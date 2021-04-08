Albany Recreation and Parks holding ‘registration rodeo’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Recreation and Parks is putting together a “registration rodeo.” This is where parents can sign their kids up for fun activities this summer.
The rodeo will take place at the Albany Civic Center on April 17 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Boys & Girls Club CEO Marvin Laster said COVID-19 has limited the number of people they can serve.
He said this is why youth organizations are coming together to help kids in the community.
“We come together for what matters most and that is our young people All the youth-serving organizations that want to be a part of this can be in one location, and people can come and go to their table and sign up their kids,” said Laster.
He said this is a good way for people to find out specific information about each organization.
Laster said it’s important for kids to get involved after a year of being in a pandemic.
The registration rodeo will be a good way for parents to learn specific information about summer programs for their kids.
The programs that will be there are:
- Albany Museum of Arts
- ASU
- Boys & Girls Club
- Chehaw Park
- River Aquarium
- Thronateeska
- Dougherty County Schools
- Dougherty County Sheriffs Office
- YMCA
- Albany Recreation and Parks
