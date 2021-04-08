Albany Recreation and Parks holding ‘registration rodeo’

The registration rodeo will take place at the Albany Civic Center. (Source: WALB)
By Molly Godley | April 8, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 6:08 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Recreation and Parks is putting together a “registration rodeo.” This is where parents can sign their kids up for fun activities this summer.

The rodeo will take place at the Albany Civic Center on April 17 from 9 a.m.-noon.

Boys & Girls Club CEO Marvin Laster said COVID-19 has limited the number of people they can serve.

He said this is why youth organizations are coming together to help kids in the community.

Marvin Laster, CEO of Boys & Girls Club in Albany.
(Source: WALB)

“We come together for what matters most and that is our young people All the youth-serving organizations that want to be a part of this can be in one location, and people can come and go to their table and sign up their kids,” said Laster.

He said this is a good way for people to find out specific information about each organization.

Laster said it’s important for kids to get involved after a year of being in a pandemic.

The registration rodeo will be a good way for parents to learn specific information about summer programs for their kids.

The programs that will be there are:

  • Albany Museum of Arts
  • ASU
  • Boys & Girls Club
  • Chehaw Park
  • River Aquarium
  • Thronateeska
  • Dougherty County Schools
  • Dougherty County Sheriffs Office
  • YMCA
  • Albany Recreation and Parks

