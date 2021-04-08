Albany police searching for wanted bar owner

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help officers find a bar owner who they said is wanted on multiple warrants, according to a press release from the department.
The release and warrants say Eric King, 37, is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of simple battery.
Police said King is the owner of E&L Sports Bar.
According to the warrants issued, the incident happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue.
In the warrants, it claims King pointed a gun at one person and said, “Now, what you’re going to do?” The warrants also claim King pushed two other people. There are no specifics on the incident or what led to it.
Anyone with any information on King’s whereabouts is urged to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
