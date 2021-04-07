Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 8: Peanuts pack a punch during the pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB has launched Season 2 of the “Voices of COVID-19” podcast.
Host Krista Monk spoke with Joy Crosby, the assistant executive director for the Georgia Peanut Commission. While farmers and the peanut commission were impacted by the pandemic, peanuts and farmers were needed just as much, if not more than ever. Joy explains how the commission and farmers were impacted, how they adapted, but also, how peanuts were able to help with some of the food insecurity created by COVID-19. So how did Georgia peanuts come through in a huge way?
Listen to the eighth episode of Season 2 below:
If you would like to tell your story about how you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can send an email to podcast@walb.com.
