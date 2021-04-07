Valdosta Police Department welcome 5 new officers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Nationwide, law enforcement agencies are facing recruitment problems.
Officials tell us it’s for a variety of reasons including the pandemic.
Valdosta Police Department just welcomed new officers to the force, a group that faced some obstacles during training because of COVID-19.
Dante Domenget, Tyler Dukes, Thomas Martin, Cody Peek and William Rozier, are the newest members of Valdosta’s police force.
On Wednesday morning, they were sworn in and got special recognition for their achievements and perseverance throughout the police academy.
Some had to retake the course due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the pandemic, it was interesting because the first time we attempted to go through the academy, COVID was still a problem, and turns out it was spreading through the academy so as a result of that. There were three of us that were originally going through the process and had to be removed medically from the academy because we had to quarantine,” said Cody Peek.
Peek tells us a week and a half into the academy, they had to stop and wait for the next session to re-join training.
The group will start field training in a week.
In total, the new officers will go through close to twenty weeks of training.
The new officers say they’re ready to serve the community.
