Sylvester summer camp to reopen this year

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester’s summer camp is back on after being halted last year due to COVID-19.
The city-hosted camp is an enrichment program based around reading, writing and interpersonal skills for school-aged kids, according to city officials.
City Manager Autron Hayes said registration will be open in the coming weeks.
He said the camp will be fully staffed but there are some changes coming.
“Due to the concerns of some of the parents and the public health officials, we will offer a smaller version of the summer camp than we usually would,” said Hayes.
Hayes said they will operate within the public health guidelines.
The summer programs will be at the Henry Hall Woodland Community Center.
During Monday night’s council meeting, the council decided to bring the program back for 2021.
Hayes said this is just their way of getting kids out of the house and transitioning them into a new normal.
