Sheriffs across U.S. pen letter to Biden on illegal immigration

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of sheriffs across the United States penned a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to “reverse course and help us protect our communities by securing the southern border,” amid illegal immigration.
“America’s Sheriffs are deeply troubled about the dangerous impacts your administration’s border policies are having on our citizens, legal residents and communities,” the letter reads. “You must act now before our nation’s public safety resources are overwhelmed with the criminal side effects of unchecked illegal immigration, including transnational gangs, guns, dangerous drugs and human trafficking.”
A number of sheriffs in Southwest Georgia have added their signature to the letter.
Sheriffs in Cook, Decatur, Lanier, Miller, Thomas, Tift and Worth counties signed the letter.
A total of 30 Georgia sheriffs added their signature to the letter.
Jonathan Darling, a public information officer for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office in Massachusetts, gave a copy of the letter to WALB.
Read the full letter below:
