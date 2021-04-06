One more sunny day before storms roll in

As the southerly flow kicks in, moisture returns from the Gulf Thursday and continues through the weekend. We’ll have several rounds of showers and thunderstorms as a slow moving cold front heads east. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon with threats of damaging winds. Storms are expected to weaken into early evening. Next round arrives Friday then briefly dry into early Saturday. Ahead of the cold front rain and thunderstorms are likely Saturday then taper off Sunday.