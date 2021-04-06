One more sunny day before storms roll in

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Severe clear as high pressure keeps a firm grip on the region. Abundant sunshine and a tad warmer low-mid 80s Tuesday afternoon. Overnight seasonably cool as lows drop into the low 50s. High clouds, more sunshine and spring warmth with highs mid 80s tomorrow.
As the southerly flow kicks in, moisture returns from the Gulf Thursday and continues through the weekend. We’ll have several rounds of showers and thunderstorms as a slow moving cold front heads east. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon with threats of damaging winds. Storms are expected to weaken into early evening. Next round arrives Friday then briefly dry into early Saturday. Ahead of the cold front rain and thunderstorms are likely Saturday then taper off Sunday.
Monday brings a brief break from the wetter conditions. Rain is back Tuesday. Temperatures remain rather mild lows in the low 60s and highs upper 70s low 80s.
