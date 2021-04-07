Moody airmen rescue man from nearly drowning at Madison Blue Spring

MADISON, Fla. (WALB) - Two Moody airmen came to the rescue and saved a man from nearly drowning.
This happened on March 27 at Madison Blue Springs, just south of Valdosta.
The Air Force base says Senior Airman Jeremy Rowland and Airman 1st Class Colin Bracken were enjoying the popular water spot.
They pulled the man to safety after seeing him in distress.
Currents from the Withlacoochee River made their job more difficult.
”It’s important that you’re a good swimmer because the current can pull you to the river and the water is very deep here too. So if you can’t stand and you’re not a strong swimmer, you could drown. You have to be careful, there are currents here, it doesn’t look like it but it’ll pull you out to the river,” said Magan Tisko, a park visitor.
The two Airmen said their training really came in handy to help save the man’s life.
