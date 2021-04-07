Lee Co. gets new produce options in Dollar General Market and Local Grocery

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - People in Lee County are getting more local and affordable food options. A Leesburg couple held a grand opening for a new grocery store Wednesday.
A Dollar General in the county relocated and is now a Dollar General Market. It now has expanded produce and meat options.
Dollar General’s corporate office said they don’t have any plans to offer more Dollar General Markets in the area at this time.
The updated Dollar General Market is located on Philema Road. The nearest grocery store to the Dollar General is Mike’s Country Store.
Local Grocery is on Walnut Avenue. CEO Dennis Gaskins says they specialize in offering fresh meats.
“We hand-cut all our meat and hand-cut all our chicken,” he said.
Gaskins said he wanted to give people affordable options.
“We’ve got boneless ribeyes this week for 8.99 a pound. And this is USDA Select.”
He said the store will be open every day, and they saw hundreds of people turn out for the grand opening Wednesday.
He’s happy his family can contribute to Leesburg.
“Giving a store back to Lee County that we’re proud of.”
