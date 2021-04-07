Gliders come to Cordele in June

The public is invited to watch the take-off and return of gliders at the airport. Depending upon weather conditions the launch starts daily between 12 – 1 p.m. and gliders return between 3-5:30 p.m. The launch starts with the 40+ registered planes so far this year lined up on the runway. In an hour, very powerful airplanes will tow each glider to an altitude of 2,000 feet above the airport where the glider then releases from the tow plane to loiter in a designated start area awaiting the opening of the “start gate.”