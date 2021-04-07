First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure will remain in place across the southeast leading to the chance for more sunshine and clear skies. However, it is shifting toward the east allowing for more southerly winds and moisture to build in to South Georgia. Temperatures are on the rise for Wednesday as highs climb into the middle 80′s and cloud cover picks up tonight ahead of a disturbance for Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50′s tonight.
The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be during the afternoon and evening on Thursday. Right now, there are chances for severe weather in our western counties, but the main concern is for wind and hail both at a 5% chance. This will not be only chance for showers and thunderstorms. As we head closer to the weekend, more rain and storms will be possible. There will not be an end to daily rain chances until around next Monday. The good news is that temperatures will fall from the 80′s into the upper 70′s for some days across the southwestern corner of Georgia.
