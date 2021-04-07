First Alert Forecast

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be during the afternoon and evening on Thursday. Right now, there are chances for severe weather in our western counties, but the main concern is for wind and hail both at a 5% chance. This will not be only chance for showers and thunderstorms. As we head closer to the weekend, more rain and storms will be possible. There will not be an end to daily rain chances until around next Monday. The good news is that temperatures will fall from the 80′s into the upper 70′s for some days across the southwestern corner of Georgia.