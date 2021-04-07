2 charged in Albany drug bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Months of undercover work led to two people facing a number of drug charges, according to the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU).
On Tuesday, the drug unit executed two search warrants regarding drug sales, according to ADDU.
The warrants were executed in the 2400 block of Temple Avenue and the 2200 block of North Monroe Street.
During the searches, the following was seized:
- 606.4 grams (1.33 pounds) of cocaine
- 463 grams (1.02 pounds) of methamphetamine
- 89.6 grams of marijuana
- $18,590 in cash
- Digital scale
Corey Gardner, 35, and Kasonja West, 32, were charged in connection to the searches.
Both were charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.
