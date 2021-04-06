Warmer and wetter through the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanks to high pressure beautiful spring weather continues. Overnight not as chilly with cool upper 40s. With a very dry air mass in place, more sunshine and warmer low-mid 80s through midweek. Temperatures stay near to above average with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 70s and 80s.
Unsettled weather returns as a cold front slowly pushes east late week. Increasing clouds Wednesday give way to the first round of rain and thunderstorms Thursday. Briefly dry before the next batch of rain Friday followed by a few more rounds over the weekend.
