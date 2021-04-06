Thomas Co. Central names essay contest winners

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is sending congratulations to Thomas County Central High School’s Laws of Life essay contest winners.
The Georgia Laws of Life Essay Contest asks students to select their own “law of life,” and to write about how it applies to their lives.
The contest celebrates the students’ stories and their often profound reflections, and proudly presents significant cash awards to those winners.
Winners were Laura Hiers, Jaylan Robinson, Caleb Kinneer and Layla Rosario.
