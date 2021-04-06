Reward for information in Jessica Dietzel case increased

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A reward for information in the Jessica Dietzel case has gone up from $2,000 to $5,000, according to Kristina Johnson, Jessica’s mother.
Dietzel was last seen in February 2020 and was reported missing the following month. She was last seen in Albany before her disappearance.
The case remains open and the Albany Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have not received any new, credible leads in the case.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012 or Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
