First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With high pressure still dominating the area. we can gladly enjoy another day of sunshine across South Georgia with highs climbing toward the 80′s. Temperatures will be the main thing changing throughout the day with many areas reaching that 80 degree mark, but the real change comes from our overnight lows rising into the middle to upper 50′s. As winds rise out of the south, southwest Georgia will start experiencing muggy air and even warmer highs through Wednesday. However, the chance for a frontal system will be moving through the areas starting Wednesday night getting rid of our clear sky regime. Right now, shower chances will mainly arrive for most of South Georgia Thursday with a few thunderstorms mixed in. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has western counties in South Georgia in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. However, firm details about this system are still days away. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will not end there but continue into the upcoming weekend with dry time expected not until Sunday. Highs during this period vary between the upper 70′s and low 80′s.