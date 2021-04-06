DCSS continues safety measures after students return from spring break

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Schools returned from spring break. While district leaders have not seen a surge in new COVID cases, they’ve got a plan in place.
Director of Community Relations LaKesha Bruce said they kept the same protocols they have been practicing all year.
“That is for families to use safety protocols and safety measures as they’re out and about for different activities,” said Bruce.
The district has stressed all year for staff and students to stay home if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms.
“Our families have done an extremely good job this year monitoring themselves reporting those issues or symptoms to their medical providers and then also communicating back to school administration,” said Bruce.
Bruce said they stopped using send home surveys when COVID numbers went down in the community.
“We just went back to families self-reporting, and our families have continued to do a very good job of that. All of our students in the classroom are still six feet apart and each student has to wear a mask in class and they also sit behind a three-sided desk shield,” said Bruce.
With those safety protocols in place, district leaders felt it was safe to stop those surveys.
So far, no parents have voiced any concerns about children returning to school after spring break.
“Our families and students trust the safety measures that we have in place in our buildings. So, everyone was excited to get back into the classrooms,” said Bruce.
Bruce said hopes community members continue to do their part to keep kids in class for the remainder of the school year.
