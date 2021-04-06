City of Tifton auctioning off police cars, trucks and more

“Anything that comes in we have to grind and what we’re experiencing is a lot of the contractors bringing in the big items such as big stumps that they take out of yards or big pieces of trees that come in, it’s just making it almost impossible for us to handle that with the current grinder and set up that we have now,” Pyrzenski said. “So, we’re just trying to adjust that. We want to accommodate everybody but again everything costs money.”