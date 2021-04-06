City of Tifton auctioning off police cars, trucks and more

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Tifton is looking to sell off some property.
They are looking to get rid of over 300 surplus items, which includes everything from police units, trucks, tractors and even smaller items.
City leaders are hoping the items will bring in big bucks as previous sales have.
Council addressed the surplus list during Monday’s work session.
“I think it was two and a half years ago, it was almost $70,000 worth. I’m anticipating that (the new auction) bringing in the same type of amount. We have everything from cars to computers to mowers to tractors,” Pete Pyrzenski, Tifton city manager, said.
He said the monies raised would go back into the general fund.
They’re looking to hold the auction-styled sale on June 5.
In other business:
Also talked about Monday, Tifton leaders continuing to welcome Hollywood to the Friendly City.
Recently, the City of Tifton has been a hotbed for filmmaking.
Just last month, Bruce Willis wrapped his latest movie “Gasoline Alley.”
In 2019, the movie “The Tiger Rising” was filmed in Tifton.
City leaders don’t expect these film projects to slow down anytime soon, so they wanted to lay out some fresh guidelines for films and special events in the area.
They said this is to help ensure the city, community, public safety and film crews all have what they need to be successful, safe and it would help with keeping everyone in the loop.
“It’s really just to make sure that everyone’s on the same page and that there’s no surprises for either the city, our residents and businesses or for those in the film industry,” Julie Smith, Tifton mayor, said.
So how are they hoping to make this possible?
The city wants to set up an ordinance establishing guidelines, like an application and permitting process for filming and special events.
City leaders said Monday they already have similar plans in place but they are trying to stay ahead of the game.
“Just trying to make it a one stop shop,” Pyrzenski said. “If someone comes and is interested in Tifton we’re trying to make it just as easy as we can.”
Tifton Tift County Tourism leaders are also working towards ways to making the process easier.
Some of those ways include establishing a film team, developing recruiting and marketing strategies, working on a source guidebook with filming locations, props, services and talent in it, are all just a few of the items they are working towards.
Leaders talked about this Monday as they gave a positive update to council on tourism and the film industry’s impact on the area.
“When the community is excited about these films coming then that makes our job easier because then we know that they’re not aggravated that the road may be closed or they may be in the way,” Angela Elder, with the Tifton Tourism Association, said.
The ordinance will be placed on council’s agenda for a vote in two weeks.
Although auctioning off vehicles and further welcoming Hollywood was on the agenda Monday night, tree stumps raised a bunch of questions inside City of Tifton Council chambers.
City leaders are looking at raising commercial pricing for those who are dropping off big tree stumps at the inert landfill.
They said it’s a cost and operational situation at this point.
“Anything that comes in we have to grind and what we’re experiencing is a lot of the contractors bringing in the big items such as big stumps that they take out of yards or big pieces of trees that come in, it’s just making it almost impossible for us to handle that with the current grinder and set up that we have now,” Pyrzenski said. “So, we’re just trying to adjust that. We want to accommodate everybody but again everything costs money.”
Their proposal is to move the price from $18 a ton to $25 a ton.
Leaders said commercial is where their attention is now and not residential.
The city council’s next meeting is in two weeks.
