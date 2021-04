The Albany Police Department would like the community's assistance with identifying the three people you see gathered near Brother's Convenience Store's front door. The trio is suspected of committing a motor vehicle theft of a red 2011Toyota Camry (Ga Tag RVR 6318) on March 29th between 6:00-6:30 a.m. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.