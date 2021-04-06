Albany leaders push for grant approval

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany city officials are taking steps for a signed grant approval.
The grant will help structure a plan that will soon revitalize Harlem located near downtown Albany.
Officials said the city was given a notice for the award almost nine months ago but has yet to receive a signature for approval.
The city said the reason for this plan is to get community engagement from the public on what Harlem should look like.
”The state agency that is funding us has been reorganized. They were under the Department of Natural Resources and over the summer, they were changed to Department of Community Affairs,” said Paul Forgey, the director of planning and development services for Dougherty County. “They had some issues getting restructured and getting contracts out, but we did just get the contract and we need that signed to move forward with it.”
Forgey added: “Harlem is an area that people feel pretty passionate about and we want to get those people’s opinions about how we move forward as a city and how they can get some of what they want.”
