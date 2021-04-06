Albany-Dougherty Judicial Building closed until further notice

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you need something from the Dougherty County Judicial Building, you’ll need to wait until next week, or give them a call.
911 communications staff and the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office are still working there.
If you had a court appearance scheduled, the Albany Police Department said you can call Dougherty County Municipal Court to get another date.
The county hopes to have the building fixed by Monday.
“Right now, we’re still trying to dry in the building,” said Heidi Minnick, Dougherty County director of facilities management. “Right now, we have our contractor there who’s our partner that’s working with us. We have a generator that’s pulling up as much moisture as it can in the building.”
They’re still working to figure out what all has been damaged and the county will reassess Friday and give reopening updates.
