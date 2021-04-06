Albany Boys & Girls Club aims to get kids active with summer camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Boys & Girls Club is putting its final touches on its summer program. It’s a 10-week program that will work on a healthy lifestyle.
CEO Marvin Laster said they’re excited to get kids involved after the past year in a pandemic.
Laster said research has shown that when kids get out of school for summer, there’s a loss of knowledge.
The Boys & Girls Club is facing an even bigger challenge because of the pandemic.
“Given all the challenges over the past, really four years here in Albany, Georgia with the storms and COVID-19, our young people, now we’re worried about the ‘COVID slide,’” said Laster.
He said they are combatting that issue by creating fun activities where learning takes place.
“We’re going to be going back to the old school playing kickball and woofle ball getting kids reacclimated with the outside and not necessarily staying inside,” said Laster.
Some of the subjects they will focus on are science, technology, reading, engineering and fitness.
Before the pandemic, Laster said they were able to serve around 700 kids. Now, they are restricted to 320 kids.
He said to serve more people they will be having a “registration rodeo.”
“Many youth development organizations will be coming together in one place where people can sign up and register their kids,” said Laster.
Laster said parents need to look at youth organizations as more than an after-school care program or a place to send their kids.
“Really look at the youth-serving programs within this community as making an investment in their child and their future and ensuring this is one of the things that will help propel them to realize their full potential,“ said Laster.
They will be following CDC guidelines while at camp.
“One of the things that we are requiring still is contact tracing, temperature checks, daily sign-ins, hand washing and masks will be required. New realities call for new solutions and that’s what we’re in the business of doing that’s what we’re around this table doing right now is finding new solutions to face the realities that we are currently in,” said Laster.
The summer camp will go from June 1-Aug. 6.
It costs $25 to register for the entire 10 week program. There are scholarship oppurtunites.
