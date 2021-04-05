Safety officials share National Distracted Awareness Month message

“Distracted Driving Awareness Month is to remind you of all the things you do inside your vehicle that takes your focus (off) the roadway, such as messing with radio, talking with someone in the car, paying attention to something that is going in the other lane, such as a crash of some type. We want you to be aware of all of those things because when you take your eyes off the road, you could increase your chances of having a crash of doing so because you are not paying attention to what is going on there,” said Powell Harrelson, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety law enforcement services coordinator.