Lowndes Co. man wins reversal in murder case

A gun found in Pindling’s bedroom was the same gun used to kill Pett. At Pindling’s trial, Kathryn Cortez testified that she worked at the same restaurant as Pindling and Wallace, who described themselves as cousins originally from New York. After she began a relationship with Wallace, the three decided to travel to New York. To fund the trip, she said they devised a plan to rob Pett, who previously had sold marijuana to Pindling and Wallace. Cortez testified that Wallace called Pett under the guise of wanting to purchase marijuana and instructed him to meet him at the abandoned house on Walnut Street. At Wallace’s direction, Cortez said she waited out front for Pett while Wallace waited on the back porch and Pindling waited inside the house. When Pett arrived, Cortez directed him to the back porch. She said she soon heard gunshots and left the scene with Pindling and Wallace. Cortez said she did not see who shot Pett but assumed Pindling was the shooter because Wallace did not have a gun, and when Pindling returned to the car, he said that he had “kicked [Pett’s] lights out because he was making noises.” Soon after, the three left for New York. Cortez initially said that both Pindling and Wallace threatened to kill her if she told anyone what had happened, but she later testified that only Wallace had threatened to kill her.