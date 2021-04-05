GOHS: Park that phone when behind the wheel

While the number of distracted driving fatalities has increased nationally, the trend in Georgia is going in the opposite direction and the state’s hands-free law is likely one of the reasons for the decrease in traffic deaths in crashes involving a distracted driver. Georgia’s hands-free law prohibits drivers from holding a phone or supporting a phone with their body when they are on the road. The NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System says the number of fatalities involving a distracted driver in Georgia decreased by 27% from 59 people in 2018 to 43 people in 2019.