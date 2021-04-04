ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A pleasant Sunday as temperatures remain mild in the 70′s and drop swiftly into the 40′s overnight. Clear skies remain in place for the rest of the night as well as Monday, Tuesday, and parts of Wednesday. This is where clouds start making an appearance ahead of a disturbance for Thursday. This chance for cloud cover will be associated with rain chances in the forecast through Saturday. A few thunderstorms will also be possible during this period so strong storms cannot be ruled out especially with a cold front sliding through the area by Saturday. However, any further details are too far out for any other details. Besides rain chances rising, we will also the rise in temperatures across South Georgia. The 70′s that were present all this weekend will quickly move out heading into this new work week. Highs will rise into the 80′s starting no later than Tuesday. There does not look like any signs for a cool down even after our cold front moves out of the area during the next weekend.