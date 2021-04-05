Family loses special needs dog

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family said their dog has been missing for almost a week now, and has yet to return home.
The dog is also a service dog and has helped their daughter get through depression and anxiety.
“It’s just been hard not seeing her here. I’ve dealt with anxiety and depression growing up when I was born and everything,” said Ariana Thomas, the owner of the dog. “It’s just been hard and ever since she came into my life she’s like my own therapy dog. I just really want her home.”
Right now they are offering $300 to whoever finds her and asks that you call them at 229-328-5627 if you have any information.
