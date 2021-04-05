Dougherty Co. to resurface several streets across the county

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Construction to make Dougherty County streets safer and better looking, is about to kick off.
On Monday, the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners voted on a construction company contract worth millions. The $2.6 million dollar bid went to Reeves Construction out of Albany, keeping jobs local.
The effort is part of the 2020 Resurfacing Project, which was delayed because of the pandemic.
Dougherty County Public Works Engineering Manager, Jeremy Brown said the county would work on “about 20 miles in the county and a full-depth reconstruction for about two more miles.”
Brown said those 22 miles will be in the form of about 14 roads spread across the county and people should expect detours.
“We do require them to give us written notification when the roads have to be closed, but there will be traffic delays. There will be big equipment on the roads so you might have to wait your turn.”
The bulk of the funding for the project is coming from the Georgia Dept. of Transportation. But Brown said this project is also an example of a local voter supported tax in action.
“We are also budgeted in SPLOST and T-SPLOST. We allocate monies every year to road resurfacing and road improvement. So, we are able to theoretically have a budget every year that we can plan on to try and resurface the next phase of roads,” he said.
Some of the roads to be worked on include Old Dawson, Mud Creek and Vanderbilt Drive. The construction will begin in about two months.
