Chehaw offers spring break camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chehaw is offering a spring break camp for kids. Their theme this year is “Captain Planet.”
Kids get to learn about how they can help mother nature with global issues.
Director of Education Jackie Entz said in a pandemic, it has been hard for kids to socialize.
She said this is one way they can safely do it.
“They get to meet an animal up close and personal. So, we have an ambassador animal that actually comes to the camper’s area. Kids get to see them up close and personal a lot of time they even get to touch the animals, which is really exciting,” said Entz.
Camp is for children 4-12-years-old.
Campers will be required to wear masks indoors and will have their temperatures checked throughout the day.
Groups sizes have been reduced to 10-13 campers.
Each group will have its own indoor space, supplies, and toys. Groups and supplies are not permitted to swap between indoor spaces. Campers will be socially distanced at all times while outdoors. Campers must bring their own lunch.
For more information, such as how to register, click here.
