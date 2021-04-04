Northside Elementary collects pennies for kids diagnosed with leukemia

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An elementary school in Tift County held a fundraising event to bring awareness to cancer research.
Northside Elementary School held its “Pennies for Patients” fundraiser in an effort to help children who are diagnosed with leukemia and lymphoma.
The school raised over $2,000 and was able to raise over $1,000 in just one day.
Students who helped raise the most money were recognized and received gifts.
”It made me feel good because I know a lot of kids suffer. I’m glad that we were able to raise money to help them,” said Lakota Simmons, a student at Northside. “I would say my role was helping people and asking them to raise money for it.”
