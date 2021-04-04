Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office holds drive-thru easter egg extravaganza

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office held its drive-thru Easter egg extravaganza.
The drive-through was set up behind Albany’s Civic Center and was put together by the Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit.
Sgt. Luther Lane says that giving back is the best way to get through these tough times.
“Because of COVID-19, there’s a lot of things that a lot of people weren’t able to do and still not able to do. What we’re doing here today is to let people know that we’re here. What really got us into it is that we’re starting our Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit and so we came up with an idea, let’s do a pre-Easter egg extravaganza to get so many people out of the house because of the pandemic and to get them to let their hair down a little bit.”
