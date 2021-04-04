Baker Co. deputies on the hunt for wanted man

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Deputies with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the community’s assistance in finding a wanted man linked to dogfighting, according to a Facebook by the agency.
Michael David Hammonds, 45, is wanted on several active warrants.
He is wanted for:
- dogfighting
- aggravated cruelty to animals (two counts)
- possession of tools for the commission of a crime
- tampering with evidence (six counts)
- cruelty to animals
- obstruction of an officer
He is 5′9 and weighs around 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Hammonds, you’re asked to contact Investigator Lyle Mathis (229) 734-3003.
