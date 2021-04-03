A new era begins for Pelham football

”I’ve learned a lot of football in the last 16 years, been fortunate to work with the people that I’ve worked with, Rush Propst specifically. He really changed my life as far as being a coach goes. I just want to use some of the things he taught me and make it as good as I can make it. Building on what coach Pinkins has here. Obviously, obtaining a state championship is everyone’s ultimate goal. But even before that, I want everyone to have a family feel, for everyone here to know that we’re here for each other and to just keep building on that,” said Sutton.