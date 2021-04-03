A new era begins for Pelham football

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the beginning of a new era for Pelham Hornet Nation. With a new head football coach taking the helm.
Shawn Sutton has been named the next head football coach and athletic director at pelham high school.
In Sutton’s more than 30 years of coaching experience, this is his second head coaching gig but he tells me he’s ready to lead this team in 2021.
Eager to build on the success that former head coach Dondrial Pinkins helped build.
Sutton already getting to work hiring his assistant coaches, a few of them, his former assistants.
Once the team returns from spring break it’s down to business for the next season.
”I’ve learned a lot of football in the last 16 years, been fortunate to work with the people that I’ve worked with, Rush Propst specifically. He really changed my life as far as being a coach goes. I just want to use some of the things he taught me and make it as good as I can make it. Building on what coach Pinkins has here. Obviously, obtaining a state championship is everyone’s ultimate goal. But even before that, I want everyone to have a family feel, for everyone here to know that we’re here for each other and to just keep building on that,” said Sutton.
The Hornets have never won a state title, but have been making a run for it the past couple of seasons.
Making it as far as the semi-finals in 2018 and 2019.
