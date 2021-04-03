Last cold snap of the season

ALBANY, Ga. - Wall to wall sunshine, not as windy and pleasantly cool Friday afternoon. Tonight freezing temperatures are on tap as lows tumble into the low-mid 30s. A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory is in effect. All precautions should be taken to protect tender vegetation, pets and exposed pipes.
Thankfully temperatures rebound with a gradual warm-up. Readings rise into the upper 60s Saturday afternoon. Easter starts chilly in the upper 30s followed by mild low 70s through the afternoon. With the exception of some passing clouds Saturday, sunshine dominates the weekend.
The dry conditions extend through midweek as temperatures rise into the 80s. Next cold front arrives late week with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday.
