“Georgia Republicans knew exactly what they were doing when they rushed through their voter suppression agenda and passed Senate Bill 202 — now, working Georgians will pay the price. It is ludicrous that Brian Kemp and Georgia Republicans are pretending that the MLB’s decision is about anything other than the GOP’s relentless attacks on voting rights of Black and Brown Georgians, and it is plainly dishonest to ‘both-sides’ a bill that legal experts, activists, and county elections officials all agree will make voting more difficult for Georgians.

Maggie Chambers, Democratic Party of Georgia spokeswoman