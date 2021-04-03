Fridays on the Flint returns to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fridays on the Flint are back.
“So, it feels good to be hopefully getting back to some kind of normal,” said Josh Small, the general manager of the Albany Civic Center.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the family-friendly outdoor event. Now it’s back, but with some changes.
“We’re putting in every measure that we can to ensure safety to the best point that we can. So that’s why we got the hand sanitizer (stations out at the event). We wanna encourage people to socially distance and to wear masks. People should feel comfortable about being able to come out here,” said Small.
Live music and the kid zone returned. New for this Friday though, was a beer and wine sampling that came at a $15 cost.
Also, a few local vendors like Locos and the Broken Heart Bakery provided some fresh eats for eventgoers.
Fridays on the Flint was from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Veterans Park Amphitheater.
Organizers said there will be something new to look forward to each Friday.
“It’s not gonna be the same old thing every time we do it. We’re gonna have a different band, we’re gonna have a different theme. So, obviously, keep following social media and announcements and we’ll be putting out more information as we go through,” explained Small.
The first theme was the beer and wine sampling.
Fridays on the Flint started Friday, April 2, and will be every first Friday each month, going through October. It is free to get in and is put on by staff at the Albany Civic Center.
Fridays on the Flint kicked off back in 2019.
