First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you enjoy 70′s and sunshine then you will be in luck for the near term. Temperatures for Easter will dart up from the cool morning 30′s into the 70′s by the afternoon. Sunshine will dominate the sky throughout the day, but a cloud or two cannot be ruled out. The only thing that will interfere with that midday egg hunt will be the aggressively high pollen levels. Pollen levels will be mainly elevated due to tree pollen and grass, so you will notice more sneezes throughout your day, but otherwise the day will be quiet, mild, and great way to end the holiday weekend. Gladly, the mild temperatures and sunshine do not stop there. More sunshine and 70′s are possible on Monday, but the 80′s are not too far behind as Tuesday begins our trend of the warm 80′s while keeping the sunshine. However, the sunshine will even be coming to and end as showers and thunderstorms creep back into the forecast starting Thursday and could last into the weekend.