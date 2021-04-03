Albany Museum of Art reopens in-person ‘Homeschool Day’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time in months, the Albany Museum of Art’s (AMA) “Homeschool Day” is back in person.
The museum says they stopped in-person learning due to safety concerns surrounding the pandemic. But now they’re back open, helping kids and sometimes parents, use art to learn.
Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming, said students learn a variety of subjects through AMA’s exhibits.
“You can look at our art and right now our Butch Anthony exhibition, you can relate it back to natural history and science, even history and math in there too. There are always connections, it’s never just what it seems,” she said.
She said they’ve seen an increase in interest lately, following initial scares due to the pandemic.
“I think people want to get out. I think that the homeschool groups are finding out about us and they want to supplement their education and this is a perfect place to do it,” she said.
The program helps homeschoolers fulfill their art requirements. It also teaches parents how to see non-art-related subjects in art exhibits.
“We try to write gallery guides and do our blogs that really make those connections clear for parents who may not be as science-minded or art-minded, and they end up learning too,” Vanoteghem explained.
The students begin Homeschool Day with reading and getting to know each other while finishing an art project.
Homeschool day takes place every second Thursday of the month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
