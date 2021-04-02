Spring-chill into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wall to wall sunshine, windy and cool Thursday. Temperatures were 20-25 degrees cooler than yesterday. Brisk northwest winds ushered in drier and colder air which holds into the weekend. High pressure builds across the region for some rather pleasant spring conditions through next week.
Following a few cold and frosty mornings, a gradual warming trend gets underway over the weekend. Friday and Saturday mornings lows drop into the 30s and return to the 40s and 50s next week. Highs rise from the mid 60s to mid 70s then warm into the 80s.
We’ve got a long dry period ahead with rainfree conditions extending through most of next week.
