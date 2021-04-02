South Georgia Tech Preps For Long Tournament Run

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - This weekend is a big one for the South Georgia Tech women’s basketball team as the ladies open up the final phase of the 2020-21 season.
The Lady Jets currently stand at 19 and 3, the 8th ranked junior college team in the country.
Up next, postseason play begins with a date in Rome against East Georgia State in the semifinals of the region tournament..
The Jets enter this game winners of 6 in a row and they’re feeling good, a team ready to continue their chase for a national championship.
“This team is loaded with potential, when we’re really good we’re as good as anyone in the country and have a chance to win a national championship,” said head coach James Frey. “But we have to show up and do it every day in practice and so I think we’re where we need to be but now we just have to carry it over into Friday and Saturday.”
“It means a lot just because now we have to make sure that we do everything correctly,” said sophomore Kamya Hollingshed. “We have to make sure that we’re executing things, making sure we are where we are on defense and just knowing we have to do all the little things right to make sure that we get to where we need to at the end of the day.”
The Jets and East Georgia State will tip-off at 8pm on Friday night.
