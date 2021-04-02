Phoebe sees ‘exciting milestone’ in recent COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System’s top official said the hospital system reached an “exciting milestone” in its extensive battle with COVID-19.
“Earlier this week, our number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped below 20 for the first time since the first few days of our COVID battle,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “Though the number has ticked up slightly since then, that is an exciting milestone which we hope indicates the end of the pandemic isn’t too far away.”
However, Steiner said there are “concerning indications of a potential fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.”
“Nationwide, average new daily cases are up more than 20% in the last two weeks, and some states are showing alarming spikes. Together, we can avoid another surge in southwest Georgia,” Steiner said. “We need more people to get vaccinated, and we all need to remain cautious. As you celebrate Easter or Passover or enjoy spring break, we urge you to be smart and safe.”
As of Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 24
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 0
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 2,245
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 254
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 67
- Total Vaccines Administered – 43,241
Those who want to schedule a vaccine appointment at Phoebe can call (229) 312-1919. For more information, click here.
