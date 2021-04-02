Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office offers social media safety tips to avoid burglaries

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Spring break and summer are right around the corner and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has some safety measures you should take when leaving town.
Sgt. 1st Class Chris Allen, an investigator at Lee County Sheriff’s Office, said he’s seen many burglaries because of posting on social media.
“While you’re advertising to your friends that you’re out of town, you’re also advertising to anybody that can see your social media,” said Allen.
Allen said wait until you get home to post the pictures from your trip.
Allen said you should make sure you’re privacy settings are set where only your friends can see your social media.
“A lot of burglaries we work, they’ll tell us you know we’ve been out of town and I don’t know how somebody found out. Well then, I’ll go check their Facebook and they’ve checked in almost everywhere that they’ve gone,” said Allen.
Allen said when leaving town, make sure you are locking doors, windows and make sure your garage is down.
“If you’ve got packages coming, get with a neighbor or somebody you trust to have them pick up tour packages,” said Allen.
Allen said surveillance systems alarms and outdoor lighting are some things that can help deter burglars.
He said another thing to do is keep pictures and serial numbers of valuable items.
“In the event that you do fall victim to burglary, it’s easier for us to track your valuables and try to find out who did it. Without your serial number, we’re not going to give your items back unless there’s specific identifying information on there,” said Allen.
If you’re leaving town, you can call their dispatch number at (229) 759-6012.
Dispatch will take your information and then forward it to their uniform patrol division. That division will periodically check on your house.
