40 guns traded in during APD’s gun buyback event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police said residents can rest a little easier now that 40 fewer guns are out in the city.
“We had our first car 30 minutes before we even started,” said Capt. Benita Childs with the Albany Police Department (APD).
APD held its gun buyback event Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. near the Albany Civic Center.
In total, 40 guns were collected and $4,500 was given away in gift cards in exchange for those weapons, according to Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbintgon, who has been a big supporter of the event.
The weapons that were traded in included several handguns like 22s, 38s, semi-automatics, long rifles, and even a sawed-off shotgun, according to Childs.
Police said people who dropped off their guns or ammo did so the right way and everything ran smoothly. However, there was at least one surprise.
“Four weapons apiece and they said they didn’t even want a gun lock. ‘We don’t want any guns in the home we wanna make sure that our grandkids are protected,’ and that did surprise me,” said Childs.
When WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint was at the event, four vehicles showed up, but no one wanted to talk on camera. However, they did say that the guns they gave up were just old relics and needed to be out of their home.
Police said they couldn’t say if any of the guns collected came directly out of dangerous hands.
“Danger doesn’t necessarily have a look and I can’t tell someone’s mentality, but all the people, the citizens I encountered, were very friendly. They all seemed to have a level of maturity and gun responsibility. So, I can’t say that I’ve encountered anyone who gave me a perception of being dangerous,” explained Childs.
Albany police said they believe the City of Albany is safer and at least 40 guns are out of homes that they didn’t need to be in.
“Most definitely,” said Capt. Childs.
Police Chief Michael Persley said he wants to host another gun buyback event, hopefully in the fall, but a date has not yet been set.
