Georgia businesses face boycott, anger over new voter law

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some opponents of the Election Integrity Act plan to boycott Georgia-based companies and sporting events. State Representative Winfred Dukes said our state could lose out on business in the future.
“That’s not good for Georgia. It does not enhance the quality of life for people who live, work, and play in Georgia,” he said.
The new voter law shortens the time you have to request and return an absentee ballot to 11 weeks and requires an ID for both. It also reduces the number of drop boxes in some counties but adds early voting options on the weekend.
Representative Dukes says boycotts could keep businesses away from our state.
“When they do that it not only impacts those businesses that are here in Georgia, the biggest thing is it has an adverse impact on businesses that may be considering settling in Georgia,” he said.
Representative Dukes agrees with boycotting and says lawmakers should have seen it coming. Georgia has a history.
“Roy Barnes decided to take the stars and bars off of the flag because we were competing for the Sweet Sixteen with the NCAA, the Final Four and we had the Super Bowl coming,” he explained.
Former Gov. Barnes told Atlanta Magazine, 13 Fortune 500 companies complained about the state flag.
“Gov. Deal did not go with the religious freedom activity that was going on three or four years ago.”
Former Gov. Nathan Deal vetoed the “Religious Freedom Bill” after several corporations said it discriminated against LGBTQ people and threatened to cost the state money.
Gov. Brian Kemp said protesting Georgia businesses during a pandemic is “absolutely ridiculous.”
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.