Fresh produce given away during 2nd Dougherty Fresh Workshop

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Dougherty County residents walked away with free produce and maybe even some newfound knowledge on how to cook and prepare it.
All of that came as Dougherty County, Flint River Fresh and the UGA Extension Service held their second Dougherty Fresh Workshop in the Southgate Community.
Those who showed up learned which produce, fruits and nuts are best for our bodies, as well as what fresh resources are available in our area. They even walked away with items like a bag of greens.
Fredando Jackson, also known as “Farmer Fredo,” is the executive director for Flint River Fresh.
“I definitely found out from the people that showed up today (Thursday), there’s an interest in growing food. Some of them might be more interested in growing at their homes close to where they live at, versus a community garden space because they’re older in age,” said Jackson.
Jackson said they plan to have more events like this one. He said there are three or four events planned just in April.
If you want to find out when they will be, you can visit the Flint River Fresh website.
