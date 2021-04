Bundle up this morning as temperatures fall into the 30s and wind chills will make it feel like it’s near freezing this Good Friday. Cool and sunny this afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Frost is expected overnight. Protect the tender plants. Temperatures will warm into the 70s by Easter Sunday. By mid week we will be into the 80s with tons of sun and no rain chances. Rain chances return by the end of the week.