‘Determining what our priorities are’: Dougherty Co. leaders considering options for $17 million in aid

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Seventeen million dollars is heading to Dougherty County in the form of COVID-19 relief and county leaders said it’s needed.
U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff made the announcement Wednesday while in Albany.
Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said they knew it was coming and believe it could be a benefit for the area.
The federal government said the money can be spent on things like water, sewer, broadband, COVID-19 public health emergencies and many others, according to McCoy.
“We are still at the administrative level determining what our priorities are. So, we haven’t set them yet,” said McCoy.
McCoy said the county expects to get its first half of the estimated $17 million dollars around June.
The money is part of a $21 million dollar package for Southwest Georgia from the American Rescue Plan.
