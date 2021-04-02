AMA announces upcoming events

Paul Kwilecki’s groundbreaking work that focused on and documented everyday life and overlooked populations in his hometown of Bainbridge and Decatur County will be the backdrop for an artists’ panel discussion on race and community. The panel is scheduled to include two photographers Kwilecki mentored—Jimmy Nicholson, of Quincy, Fla., and Bill Boling, of Atlanta, who is also an attorney and publisher. The event is free, but seating is limited. RSVP to 229.439.8400 or email