AMA announces upcoming events

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several events are scheduled for the Albany Museum of Art in April 2021.
The Albany Museum of Art, 311 Meadowlark Drive, is open 10 am-5 pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and 10 am-7 pm Thursdays. Admission is free. Current exhibitions are:
Butch Anthony: Art, Nature, and Intertwangleism, Haley Gallery, through July 31;
Work, Worship & Community: Photography by Paul Kwilecki, East Gallery, through June 26;
Educators as Artists: 4th College Faculty Juried Exhibition, McCormack Gallery, through June 26;
Works by Tom Ferguson, Hodges Gallery, through April 30;
Escape Plan, an installation by Elinor Saragoussi, West Gallery, permanent exhibition.
Tuesday, April 6, Toddler Takeover, 10:30-11 am, AMA Classroom and Galleries
Get ready for outside shadow art fun! Toddlers will practice tracing in the sunshine and painting with natural objects, all inspired by Butch Anthony’s Art, Nature and Intertwangleism exhibition. Cost: Free for AMA members, $5 for future members. Space is limited, RSVP by calling 229.439.8400 or emailing
Thursday, April 8, Homeschool Day, 11 am-12:30 pm, AMA Classroom and Galleries
Homeschoolers will experience “art with a twang” inspired by Butch Anthony’s Art, Nature and Intertwangleism exhibition by collaging with found objects and deconstructing art into something new. Cost: $5 for AMA members, $10 for future members. Space is limited, RSVP by calling 229.439.8400 or emailing
Thursday, April 8, Spring Makers Night, 5:30 pm, AMA Classroom
Get your creative side out of winter hibernation. Selected art projects, including all needed materials will be available, or bring your own if you prefer. You do not have to be a skilled artist. Cost: $15 for AMA members, $20 for future members. Space is limited to 12 participants. Email to register.
Friday, April 16, Visual Verbal Journal Workshop Session 1, 5:30-7:30 pm, AMA Classroom
Noelle Petersen, art teacher at Deerfield-Windsor School, will instruct the first of two workshops on Visual Verbal Journals at the Albany Museum of Art. Enjoy a glass of wine and light snacks as you discover your creative side and get it all down on the page! Attend one or both sessions. Cost per session is $15 for AMA members, and $20 for future members. Register by emailing
Saturday, April 17, Big Print Family Day, 10 am-noon, AMA Grounds and Galleries
The Albany Museum of Art will be host an outdoor spring family event featuring Andrew College Associate Art Professor Chris Johnson. The muralist and printmaker will lead a large-scale woodblock print day with a live artist demonstration utilizing a steamrooler, interactive activities for kids, and an artist Q&As. This event is free for AMA members and $5 per non-member. Space will be limited, please RSVP by calling 229-439-8400 or emailing
Thursday, April 22, Work, Worship & Community, A Panel Discussion on Race & Community, 5:30 pm, AMA East Gallery
Paul Kwilecki’s groundbreaking work that focused on and documented everyday life and overlooked populations in his hometown of Bainbridge and Decatur County will be the backdrop for an artists’ panel discussion on race and community. The panel is scheduled to include two photographers Kwilecki mentored—Jimmy Nicholson, of Quincy, Fla., and Bill Boling, of Atlanta, who is also an attorney and publisher. The event is free, but seating is limited. RSVP to 229.439.8400 or email
Friday, April 23, Visual Verbal Journal Workshop Session 2, 5:30 pm, AMA Classroom
Noelle Petersen, art teacher at Deerfield-Windsor School, will instruct the second of two workshops on Visual Verbal Journals at the Albany Museum of Art. Enjoy a glass of wine and light snacks as you discover your creative side and get it all down on the page! Attend one or both sessions. The cost per session is $15 for AMA members, and $20 for future members. Register by email.
