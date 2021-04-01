What passed and failed in 2021 Georgia General Assembly

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia’s General Assembly ended its 2021 session Wednesday, with lawmakers acting on the state budget, a rewrite of the state’s citizen’s arrest law and many other proposals as they worked until midnight. Some key proposals had already passed, including an overhaul of state elections law that adds new restrictions on mail voting and a small income tax cut. Only a few measures that made it to this point failed to move forward, such as a plan to raise Georgia’s age for adult criminal charges from 17 to 18. Because it’s the first year of a two-year term, measures that don’t pass this year could still make it through next year.